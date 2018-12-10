Criminal damage victim in Kenilworth blames vandalism on street lights being turned off

A victim of criminal damage in Kenilworth said his car may not have been vandalised if Warwickshire County Council turned his street's lights on at night.

Nick Bull, who lives on Station Road, parks his car outside his home every night on the street.

But his car was damaged along with seven others during an incident on the road at around 1am on Saturday December 8.

His car's wing mirrors were smashed off and its passenger side was also dented by the vandals.

Nick felt criminals were able to get away with more crimes due to certain street lights in Kenilworth not being switched on during the night.

He said: "The side streets in Kenilworth are a Mecca for criminals to come round and cause mayhem.

"If you go further up Station Road the lights are on - and there's no damage.

"Station Road isn't the only road that's been affected by vandalism in Kenilworth. It's clear to me the lights are the problem.

"You can't even park outside your own home safely. It infuriates me."

This is not the first time Nick's car has been damaged by vandals.

His car's wing mirror was damaged in a separate incident two years ago - also when the lights were turned off.

He added: "We pay for the lights in our council tax, so why are the council turning them off?

"They're saying it saves them money, but we're not saving any money.

"I know it's a bit tongue-in-cheek, but I think I'll send them a bill."

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Anyone with any information should contact them on 101, quoting incidents 24 and 113 of December 8.

Warwickshire County Council has been contacted for comment.