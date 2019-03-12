Woman arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving following incident on M40 near Leamington and Warwick

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving following an incident on the M40 near Leamington and Warwick yesterday (Monday).

The incident, which involved a lorry and cars, happened yesterday afternoon on the northbound side of the motorway and the road was shut for several hours as a result.

According to the Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) at Warwickshire Police the incident was caused after a black Peugeot collided into the central barrier near junction 13.

A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: "We attended a multiple vehicle Road Traffic Collision on the M40 Northbound near to junction 13.

"The driver of a Black Peugeot collided into the central barrier causing extensive damage. The following vehicles including an articulated lorry were forced to take evasive action resulting in a further collision.

"The driver of the Peugeot a 52 year old female from Solihull was arrested at the scene for providing a positive roadside breath test and a positive roadside drug test.

The scene of the collision on the M40 northbound. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

"The female was also found in possession of Cannabis and a part drank vodka bottle.

"The motorway was closed for several hours whilst recovery and repair work took place. Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We were called at 2.45pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 11 March) to a collision on the M40, junction 13.

"Ambulance and Highways were also in attendance. One person was taken to hospital.

One of the damaged cars from the collision on the M40 northbound. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

"A 52-year-old woman from Solihull was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving and drug possession. She has been released under investigation."

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 255 of March 11.