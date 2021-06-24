Warwickshire officers trained-up to protect our county's historic sites from crime and anti-social behaviour

Some of the Warwickshire officers who completed the new course.

Officers from Warwickshire Police have become the first in the country to complete a new training course delivered by Historic England that aims to help them stamp out crime and anti-social behaviour on our county's historic sites.

The training consisted of two online workshops delivered by specialist trainers from Historic England and Essex Police.

As part of the training officers, were encouraged to identify and visit the historic sites and buildings sited in their force area and, where possible, meet and engage with the owners.

After a formal assessment, 16 officers achieved the required standard of ‘Heritage Crime Officer’.

This brings the total number of heritage officers in Warwickshire Police to 19.

Rural Crime Coordinator Carol Cotterill from the Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team said: “We are really pleased as a force to have this specialist training for our officers and we continue to build on the strong partnership we have with Historic England.”