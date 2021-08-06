Warwick woman attacks victim with a nail-studded length of wood in front of screaming children - but is spared jail

A woman who set about her boyfriend’s ex-partner with a nail-studded length of wood, leaving her with a dent in her forehead, has been spared jail.

Michelle Harrison had pleaded guilty to assaulting her victim, causing her actual bodily harm.

Harrison (38) of Poins Close, Heathcote, Warwick, was sentenced to 14 months in prison suspended for two years by a judge at Warwick Crown Court who said she had had ‘a close shave’.

She was also ordered to take part in a rehabilitation activity and made subject to a restraining order not to contact her victim or go near her home for two years.

During the attack, Harrison stormed up to her victim with a plank of wood with a nail embedded in it at each end, and a 'ferocious attack ensued and she was struck to the face, head and neck'.

As a result of the vicious attack, her victim suffered facial injuries and a number of puncture wounds.

In a statement her victim said she has since suffered from nightmares and psychological trauma, and has been in fear of leaving the house with her children, who saw the attack on her.

She said she now has a dent in her forehead from one of the blows and damage to a ligament in one of her fingers.

Mr Simpson added that when Harrison, whose previous convictions included five offences of violence, was arrested later that day she claimed she had acted in self-defence.

Ian Gold, defending, said: “You will hear no excuses by my client, through me, put before the court. She has accepted all of the prosecution case."

He added that there was a history at the time between the victim and her ex-partner, who was now the partner of Harrison.

Mr Simpson added: "My client had no dealings with, and barely knew, the complainant in this case.

“She was the girlfriend and played no part in the care of the children except to be in the house when they visited.

“However, on the day before this incident the victim’s new boyfriend was driving up and down the road in search of my client and (her partner) as they went shopping.

“He aimed the car at them on two occasions, which they immediately reported to the police. But it took the police several days to try to review the CCTV of the incident, and it had by then been erased.

“On the day in question my client was in a very bad mental and physical state. She suffers from epilepsy and multiple personality disorder, and she was recovering from drug addiction.

“She had very little recollection of the incident. She had wickedly beaten this lady in a savage way, and has regretted it from that day to this.

“She has had over a year to worry about the consequences of what she’s done and to seek to rehabilitate herself, and this she has done in a significant way.”

Sentencing Harrison, Recorder Levett told her: “It was an appalling example of violence towards a woman in the presence of her children.

“There were 12 separate blows, drawing blood in multiple places including her head, and causing ligament damage affecting her work and causing a financial impact.

“The attack was unprovoked, and it was a substantial attack. The children were screaming and could clearly see their mother being attacked by you.