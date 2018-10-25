Warwick district sees largest increase in hate crime across county

The Warwick district has seen the largest increase in reported hate crime and incidents across the county according to a new report.

Last week Warwickshire County Council presented their annual report on the reporting on hate crimes in 2017/18 at the National Hate Crime Awareness Week community conference.

At the conference, which was held in Bedworth on October 20, it was revealed that the Warwick district had seen the largest increases in reported hate crime and incidents.

It was also highlighted that Hate Crimes being reported in Warwickshire had increased by six per cent over the past 12 months.

Racism was found to be the biggest motivator for hate with 61 per cent of hate crime related offences reported during this period involving racism.

Despite the increases across the county, the council also highlight that Hate offences and incidents still account for only 2 per cent of recorded crime in Warwickshire.

As well as hearing the report, the Love Instead of Hate Community Conference was an opportunity for residents from across Warwickshire to come together and hear from a number of high profile speakers, such as Dan Biddle, a survivor of the 7/7 bombing atrocity in London and Sylvia Lancaster OBE, whose daughter, Sophie, was murdered in a hate-motivated incident.

It was also an opportunity for residents to take part in a number of activities and workshops related to hate crime.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for fire and rescue and community safety, said: “Our commitment to tackling Hate Crime in Warwickshire and encouraging reporting is a key part of Warwickshire County Council’s ongoing commitment to keeping our residents safe from harm.

“I am heartened to see the past 12 months have seen an increase in the reporting to the police of such crimes.

“Hate crime has no place in modern society and certainly no place in Warwickshire communities. Our message is simple: never tolerate hate crime, always report it and together we can make Warwickshire the best it can be.”

For more information about hate crime, or to report one click here