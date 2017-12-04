UPDATE: Witnesses needed after cashpoint blown up in Kenilworth

Witnesses are needed after a cashpoint in Kenilworth was blown up by would-be thieves in the early hours of this morning (Monday December 4).

An explosion at Nationwide's cashpoint in Warwick Road took place at around 2.10am today, and woke people nearby.

But the thieves were unsuccessful, and made off without stealing anything.

Despite the attempted raid, Nationwide still opened on Monday morning, albeit with reduced staff.

Richard Dickson, who lives in nearby Barrow Road, spoke to staff members in the morning, who confirmed none of them were injured due to the raid happening late at night.

He said: "The main thing is no staff were hurt. It's not what the town needs at this time of year."

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted theft of an ATM in Kenilworth.

“A black VW Golf has been seen driving away from the scene, along with two men seen to ride off on two motorcycles.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen the details of the VW Golf registration, or had seen any suspicious activity earlier in the day. Please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 20 of December 4, 2017.”

Nationwide has been contacted for comment.