Two women arrested after going on a shopping spree around Leamington - with no intention of paying for anything
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 6:25 pm
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 6:26 pm
Two shoplifters have been arrested after they decided to go on a shopping spree around Leamington - with no intention of paying for anything.
The two women were caught in The Parade thanks to teamwork by local police officers and CCTV camera crews.
Police said they had taken a large number of items from various stores.
Both have now been reported to court, said officers