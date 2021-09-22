Two teenagers in Leamington allegedly caught carrying drugs - as well as a police-style baton

Two teenagers in Leamington were allegedly found carrying drugs and money - as well as a police style baton.

Two teenagers in Leamington were allegedly found carrying drugs and money - as well as a police style baton.

Officers on patrol in Hitchman Road, Leamington on Monday seized the items and arrested them.

A police spokesperson said: "An 18-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

"A 16-year-old boy from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.