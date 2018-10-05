Two men sought after 'disgraceful' theft from fire engine parked at Leek Wootton primary school

Two men are being sought following a 'disgraceful' theft of lifesaving equipment from a fire engine while it was parked at a primary school.

The equipment was stolen from a fire engine as it was parked at All Saints Church of England Community Primary School in Warwick Road, Leek Wootton, between 2.00pm and 2.45pm on Tuesday October 2.

CCTV images of the men police would like to speak to.

PC Ross Kirby from the Warwick Rural West Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "This was a disgraceful theft of equipment that may be required to save lives.

"We believe these two men may have information about the incident and we're appealing for anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

"We would also like to ask any residents in the area with active dash cams to check the time period between 2.00pm and 2.45pm and let us know if they've captured anything that could be connected to this incident."

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 277 of 2 October 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.