Two men charged following alleged kidnap in Warwick

Two Warwickshire men have been charged in connection with an alleged kidnap in Warwick.

Leon Haq, 24, of Gregory's Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, will appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday March 27, charged with kidnap, robbery, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Islam Haq, 25, of St. Helen's Road, Leamington Spa, will appear at the same court charged with kidnap and robbery.

It follows a report that a 30-year-old man was attacked and kidnapped following a collision in Shakespeare Avenue on the evening of Monday, March 25.