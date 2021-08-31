Ten people arrested in Warwickshire over the bank holiday weekend on suspicion of drink driving

Ten people were arrested in Warwickshire on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink and drugs over the bank holiday weekend.

There are the cases that police dealt with:

A 25-year-old man from Hinckley was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs following a two vehicle collision on the A46 between Stratford and Alcester on Friday evening. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 25-year-old man from Rugby was arrested and later charged with drink driving and driving without due care and attention after CCTV operatives reported seeing a car collide with a roundabout in Rugby town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 8 October.

A 31-year-old man from Halesowen was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis following a collision on the A46 near Longbridge Island on Saturday afternoon. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 51-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested and later charged with drink driving after officers spotted a van being driven erratically in Weddington Road, Nuneaton on Saturday night. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 17 September.

A 54-year-old man from Bedworth was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers stopped a van in Smorral Lane, Bedworth on Saturday night.

A 27-year-old man from Alvaston, Derbyshire was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. The man was arrested after officers stopped a car on the A46 near Coventry in connection with a warrant for failure to appear at court. The man was charged with driving without insurance and driving without a licence, released under investigation for the drug driving offence, and detained for court in connection with the outstanding warrant.

A 21-year-old man from Hinckley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision of Clifford Bridge Road, Coventry in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 61-year-old man from Stratford was arrested in Masons Road, Stratford yesterday morning following a report of a car being driven erratically. The man was later charged with drink driving and will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 17 September.