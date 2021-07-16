Teenager taken to hospital after assault in Whitnash

Officers investigating an assault in Whitnash are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to Acre Close by West Midlands Ambulance Service at 6.18pm on Thursday July 8 to a report that a boy had been assaulted.

The 17-year-old was found with head injuries and taken to hospital.

Anyone with information or video footage of this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 337 of July 8.