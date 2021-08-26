Stolen Land Rover recovered after police puncture its tyres during a chase near Warwick

A stolen Land Rover has been recovered after police punctured its tyres during a chase near Warwick.

Officers spotted the stolen Land Rover Freelander today (Thursday) travelling from Hatton towards Warwick and gave chase after the driver failed to stop.

So they used a stinger device to deflate its tyres and both the driver and passenger were detained.

A stolen Land Rover has been recovered after police punctured its tyres during a chase near Warwick. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.