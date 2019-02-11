Sheep dies after dog attack in Kenilworth

A sheep has died after it was attacked by a dog in Kenilworth this morning (Monday).

Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch said that the sheep was attacked on land near Castle Road and that because of the injuries and suffering it sustained it was put down.

The incident happened this morning.

The owner of the sheep said that she was devastated by what had happened.

The Neighbourhood Watch is now issuing a reminder to dog owners about keeping their dogs on leads when they are near livestock.

They said: "This event serves as a reminder to all dog owners that is their responsibility to ensure that their dogs are kept on a lead when in or adjacent to fields or enclosures where livestock are present.

"Please be aware that Farmers/Livestock owners are permitted to take immediate action against any animal, including dogs, that are worrying or causing distress to livestock."

Warwickshire Police have been informed about the incident.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 117 of February 11.

More to follow.