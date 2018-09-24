'Prolific' Leamington and Warwick burglar jailed for over three years

A burglar has been jailed after being found guilty of targeting houses in Leamington and Warwick

Michael Atkins, 37, of no fixed abode but residing in Leamington was jailed for three years and nine months after he pleaded guilty to four charges of burglary.

He was jailed at Warwickshire Crown Court today Monday, September 24.

The court heard that Atkins had broken into three houses in Leamington and one house in Warwick between 31 July and 5 August.

On 31 July, Atkins stole £150 after breaking into a property in West Street, Warwick. He fled after being confronted by the occupant.

On August 3, he stole £100 after breaking into a house in Rosefield Street, Leamington.

Then, on August 4, Atkins broke into a property in Clapham Street, Leamington, and fled with a laptop after being confronted by the occupant.

And on August 5, he scaled a six foot wall to a property on Trinity Street, Leamington, before climbing onto a conservatory roof and entering through an open window. He fled with a wallet after being confronted by the occupant.

Atkins was arrested after his fingerprints were found at the property on Clapham Street.

Following video identity parades he was identified as the person responsible for the other burglaries.

Following the sentencing, DC Mobbs said: "Atkins is a prolific burglar and I'm sure had we not identified him he would have carried on breaking into people's homes.

"I hope this sentence sends a message to other criminals and helps to act as a deterrent to those who may be considering committing this type of crime."