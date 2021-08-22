Police use 'stinger' to stop a stolen car after a chase near Leamington

A stolen car was stopped by a 'stinger' after a police chase near Leamington in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Police spotted a Jaguar XF R and Golf R, travelling in convoy on the A423 Oxford Road Ryton Upon Dunsmore.

The Golf R was stolen in a car Key Burglary in the Thames Valley Police area on August 10.

Officers used a stinger device to stop both vehicles on the A45 and the driver of the Golf R was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary. The driver of the Jaguar was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

In a separate incident on Thursday afternoon, police officers use a stinger once again to intercept a vehicle on the A45 Ryton Upon Dunsmore - this time a Ford Transit.

A police spokesperson said: "The vehicle had been cloned and put onto false number plates. We deployed a stinger device on the vehicle deflating the front tyres and safely brought the vehicle to a stop.

"A check of the chassis confirmed the driver had cloned the vehicle to hide the fact he had no insurance and a provisional driving licence. Vehicle seized and the driver reported to court."