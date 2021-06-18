Police trying to identify horse riders and van drivers in Lapworth who may be help them with their investigation into a car theft

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in Lapworth on June 15.

A black, ’18 plated, Range Rover Sport was stolen from Old Warwick Road on Tuesday evening by two men who made off at speed.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey said “If you were in the area on Tuesday between 5.10pm and 5.15pm and saw anything that could help enquiries please come forward. We would also ask anyone with a vehicle dash-cam to check their footage.

Police are trying to track down horse riders and van drivers who were seen in the area at the time

CCTV has identified that there were horse riders and drivers of work vans that passed around the time of the incident. They may have very useful information and we are keen to talk to them.”