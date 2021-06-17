Police release more details on knife attack at Warwick pub

Police have released more information about a knife attack at a Warwick pub.

As we reported earlier this week, a man was slashed with a knife while out on Sunday night in the town centre.

Today (Thursday) police have put out a public appeal for more information and supplied some more details on the attack, which took place outside the Tilted Wig pub in Market Place, Warwick, at around 8.20pm.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "As a result (of the attack) a 23-year-old man from Warwick required hospital treatment for a slash wound to the back of the head. A suspect fled the scene.

"Later that evening a 30-year-old man from Solihull was stopped in his vehicle and arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on conditional bail to Leamington Justice Centre."

Police said this incident is thought to be connected with an earlier verbal altercation at the Forresters Public House, Crompton Street, Warwick at around 7.30pm.