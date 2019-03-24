Police pursuit in Warwick district leads to recovery of stolen vehicle

A police pursuit that took place in the Warwick district last night (Saturday) has led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

The Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire Police, known as OPU Warwickshire, seized the vehicle after a speeding incident in Warwick which then led to a police chase.

A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: "We spotted this Fiesta ST driving at speed in Warwick.

"It instantly made off from us and we engaged in a lengthy pursuit around Warwick, Leamington, Lillington and Sydenham where after trying to ram us was abandoned in the south of Leamington.

"The suspected occupant was found hiding and arrested.

"The vehicle is stolen from Leicestershire in December and was displaying false plates."