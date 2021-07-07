Police increase patrols in Warwick after a suspicious incident with an 11-year-old boy and a man in a car

Police are increasing patrols in Warwick after a suspicious incident with an 11-year-old boy and a man in a car

The boy was was walking between the garages in St Michael’s Road at about 3.45pm on Friday.

As the child walked past a silver car, the driver wound down the window and spoke to him.

The child ran off and no physical contact was made.

The incident was reported to police yesterday (Tuesday).

A police spokesperson said: "The vehicle is believed to be a silver car, possibly a Volkswagen, and the driver is described as an Asian man in his thirties, wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a black-short sleeved t-shirt."

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Pete Sherwood from Leamington CID, said: “We are currently working to establish the circumstances of this incident, and will be conducting additional patrols in the area over the coming days.