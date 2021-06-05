Police hunt man after he punched victim in the head in Leamington, causing serious injuries, before running away

The junction of Regent Street and Bedford Street, where the attack occured.

Police are hunting for a man after he caused serious head injuries during a cowardly attack in Leamington.

At around 9.30pm on Friday, June 4, the victim (a man in his twenties) was stood with friends on the junction of Bedford Street and Regent Street, when he was punched in the face by the attacker.

The victim fell backwards. sustaining serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment, his injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect then ran off from the scene.

He is described as Asian, in his late twenties or early thirties, of a medium to large build.

He was believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, a navy t-shirt, white shorts, white trainers and may have been carrying a black bag.

If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 447 of 4 June 2021.