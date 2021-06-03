Police car chase in Leamington ends when officers deflate all four tyres with a 'stinger'

A police chase in Leamington ended when officers deflated all four tyres with a 'stinger'.

And once they brought the car to a halt, they soon realised why the driver had refused to stop for police.

"The driver had no licence, no insurance and provided a positive roadside drugs wipe," said a spokesperson for OPU Warwickshire Police.

A police chase in Leamington ended when officers deflated all four tyres with a 'stinger'. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

"We also found a number of wraps of class A drugs during a search of her in custody that she'd tried to hide.

"She admitted to all offences in interview and will appear before a court."

The chase started after officers spotted a VW Polo in Leamington yesterday (Wednesday) which had no insurance.

Their records also indicated that it had been involved in a theft last week.

"We attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver had other ideas," said the police spokesperson,