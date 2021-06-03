Police car chase in Leamington ends when officers deflate all four tyres with a 'stinger'
Once they brought the car to a stop, they soon realised why the driver was so keen to get away from the police
A police chase in Leamington ended when officers deflated all four tyres with a 'stinger'.
And once they brought the car to a halt, they soon realised why the driver had refused to stop for police.
"The driver had no licence, no insurance and provided a positive roadside drugs wipe," said a spokesperson for OPU Warwickshire Police.
"We also found a number of wraps of class A drugs during a search of her in custody that she'd tried to hide.
"She admitted to all offences in interview and will appear before a court."
The chase started after officers spotted a VW Polo in Leamington yesterday (Wednesday) which had no insurance.
Their records also indicated that it had been involved in a theft last week.
"We attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver had other ideas," said the police spokesperson,
"After a brief pursuit the vehicle was stung and all four tyres deflated bringing the vehicle to a stop."