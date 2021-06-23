Police arrest three men in Leamington on suspicion of drug offences

Police have arrested three men in Leamington on suspicion of drug offences.

Yesterday (Tuesday 22 June) plain clothed detectives from Leamington Proactive CID stopped Bill Cowley, 31, in Rushmore Street after suspecting he was breaching bail conditions. They seized 25 wraps of class A drugs and Cowley was arrested.

Cowley, of Westbourne Street, Walsall was later charged with possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis and was due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), detectives stopped and searched 37-year-old Greg Newey in Farley Street, Leamington. They seized what they believe to be class A drugs and Newey, of Clapham Terrace, Leamington, was arrested and later charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on July 16.

A short time later, detectives seized a quantity of drugs from a vehicle in Clapham Terrace. A 34-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He was later bailed until next month while enquiries continue.