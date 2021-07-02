Police are looking for this woman who has links to Leamington
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:30 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:34 pm
Police are looking for this woman who has links to Leamington.
Mary Kerrigan, 23, was on court bail in connection with an incident of criminal damage to a building.
She has known connections to Leicester, Birmingham, Leamington and Rugby.
Anyone who has information or knows of her whereabouts, should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 286 of 23 December 2020.
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website