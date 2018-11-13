Police appealing for witnesses following report of an assault in Whitnash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault in Whitnash

At 3.43pm on last Friday (November 9), police received a report of a man being attacked in Whitnash Road.

Police attended but could not locate the victim or an offender.

Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins said: "We're keen to check on the welfare of the man and establish whether any criminal offences have taken place.

"If anyone witnessed the incident, has any dash cam footage from the area or any other information that could help with our enquiries I'd urge them to get in touch."

If you have any information please call police on 101 quoting incident 272 of 9 November 2018 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org