Police appealing for information following sexual assaults in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following an incident in Leamington.

On October 13 between 5am and 5.30am, two women in their twenties were sexually assaulted by a male on Bedford Street.

The offender is described as a white male of a medium build, around 5’10”, with dark brown hair. He was reported to have been wearing a blue jacket and black jeans.

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Edward Doxey said: “A comprehensive investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries, we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the offence.

“In particular, we would also like to speak to an Asian male who was seen getting out of a taxi at this time and may have witnessed part of the incident.

“If anyone has any information in relation to the offence, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 64 of 13 October 2018.”

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.