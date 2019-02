Police are appealing for help in tracking down a Coventry man following an alleged assault on a woman in Warwick.

Officers would like to speak to Ifraz Banaris, 31, in connection with the incident which occurred in Emscote Road on January 17.

Police have described Mr Banaris as Asian, around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

Anyone with any information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.