Police appealing for help in finding woman they want to speak to in connection with theft in Warwick

Police are appealing for help in finding a woman they wish to speak to in connection with a theft in Warwick.

Police are looking to track down two women who are alleged to have stolen cash from a woman's purse in Market Street in Warwick, at around 10.25am last Monday (March 25).

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with a theft in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

The victim - a woman in her 70s - was approached by the two women who asked her to donate to charity.

They offered to hold the victim's purse while she signed a form. A short time later the victim realised the cash was missing from her purse.

"The woman in this image may have information that could help with our enquiries and we're appealing for any information as to her identity," said PC James Lake from Warwickshire Police.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 112 of 25 March 2019.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org