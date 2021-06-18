Owner woken up to car being stolen in Bishops Itchington, police give chase and halt it using stinger

A man has been arrested in connection with the keyless theft of a motor vehicle early on Thursday morning (June 17).

A Land Rover Discovery was stolen from the driveway of a home in Bishops Itchington at approximately 2.30am. The owner of the vehicle was woken by the sounds of the engine and reported the incident to the police.

Approximately half an hour later, officers from West Midlands identified the vehicle on the M5 and deployed a stinger device operation at junction 1, bringing it to a stop. Following an attempt to flee the scene, a man was arrested.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Birmingham, was bought to Leamington custody centre. He was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, driving with excess alcohol, and driving whilst being disqualified.

The man was bailed until July 15 and detained in custody on a warrant for failure to appear at Birmingham Magistrates court on an earlier charge.