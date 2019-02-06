Owner of shop in Kenilworth left devastated after theft

The owner of a shop in Kenilworth has been left devastated after a theft at their premises.

Betty Hopkins, who owns Kenilworth Pet and Garden Supplies in Abbey End, was left shocked and devastated this afternoon (Wednesday) when she saw someone had stolen items from her shop.

The shops in Abbey End in Kenilworth. Photo from Google Street View.

She said: "It is just awful. They took the most expensive stuff. It happened around 3pm this afternoon and I was going through my CCTV and was really shocked. I was shaking with rage when it happened."

"It is upsetting and devastating."

The shop has been at Abbey End for more than 10 years and was previously located at Talisman Square.

Betty said: "I know a lot of the people in the town and I have got a lot of friends in town and at the moment small businesses are suffering but we are trying to keep going as long as we can and we get people saying 'you're not going are you'?

"We have great customers so it is such a shame that people spoil it for everybody. They took an expensive dog harness. There were other customers in the shop so you don't expect it to happen when other people are there too

"I would like to think that people might have noticed something and I would appeal for anyone who might have to come forward.

"I phoned the police straightaway and they have requested the footage and the best photo of their face so they can ask if people know them."

Warwickshire Police have been contacted.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101.