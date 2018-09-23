More police set for Warwickshire as force launches recruitment drive

Police numbers in Warwickshire are set to be boosted in the near future as the force launches a recruitment drive.

Warwickshire Police is looking to fill a range of roles, including police officers, police community support officers (PCSOs), support staff, apprentices, special constables and volunteers.

Alex Franklin-Smith, assistant Chief Constable for local policing, said: “There is a huge range of opportunities available within Warwickshire Police for people who want to make a difference to their local community by making it a safer place to live.

“Whether you are an experienced officer looking to transfer, or you would like to embark on a new career in policing, we want to hear from you.

“Warwickshire Police provides a range of benefits and career opportunities, while the county offers a wonderful place to live and work. If it is a busy and vibrant town you are after, or a peaceful and picturesque country village, Warwickshire has it all.

“We are keen to have a workforce that is representative of its communities, so we particularly welcome interest from women and people with ethnic minority backgrounds.”

PC Tracey Simpson, who polices Warwickshire, said: “After 15 years in business I decided I wanted to do a job that was meaningful and one that made me feel proud to go to work. I started looking at joining the police and have specifically wanted to be part of Warwickshire Police.

“I am loving the training and cannot wait to get out there and work within the community! I am an older recruit at 38, but age should never stop anyone from thinking about changing their career. If you want something badly enough, you will make it work.”

To apply for any of these roles with Warwickshire Police, search for Warwickshire Police jobs.