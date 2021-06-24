Man claiming to be a missing person is knocking on doors in Warwick - call the police if you see him

A man claiming to be a missing person has been approaching people and knocking on doors in Warwick.

Warwickshire Police is issuing advice after a number of incidents have happened across the county this month.

Over the past few weeks the force has received numerous reports of a man approaching people and knocking on doors, purporting to be missing and asking for police attendance or for transport.

Incidents have been reported with the same man in Warwick, Stratford and Nuneaton.

The man is described as around 6ft, with a short haircut, in his mid 20s or early 30s, and may be wearing grey jogging bottoms, trainers and a light grey parka jacket. He may be called Karl or Carl.

PC Simon Parry-Hall, said: “We’ve received a number of reports of this individual in recent weeks, mainly from members of the public who are concerned for him.

“We have liaised with the council and with local medical facilities but help has been declined.

“At this stage, we do not believe this man to be a missing person but we are trying to understand exactly what his intentions are.

“We would ask anyone who has had contact with him, or is approached by him, to please be vigilant and to call us if they have any concerns.