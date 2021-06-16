Man charged in connection with a series of burglaries in Kenilworth over the weekend

A man has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in Kenilworth over the weekend.

The man was arrested in connection with burglaries in Bertie Road, Queens Road and Bridge Street overnight on Saturday June 12 and Sunday June 13.

Electrical equipment, jewellery, clothing, cash and alcohol were stolen.

Daniel Stewart, 33, of Crescent Avenue, Coventry was arrested yesterday morning (Tuesday June 15) and later charged with four counts of burglary and one count of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today.

He was also arrested in connection with a car key burglary in Arthur Street, Kenilworth on June 6.