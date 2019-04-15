Man attacked with wooden implement in Whitnash

An appeal has been launched after a man was attacked with a wooden implement, possibly a pool cue or a bat, in Whitnash.

The incident occurred at some time between 12.15am and 1.15am on Thursday, April 11, in Golf Lane at the junction with Box Close.

Officers are investigating a report that a man was approached by two men who attacked him with a wooden item.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered face injuries.

One of the offenders is described as being in his 30s and the other in his 50s.

Police would like to speak to anyone who might have seen the incident or have any more information that could help with enquiries.

Please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 19 of 11 April 2019.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.