Man arrested on suspicion of murder after caravan fire in Wellesbourne

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a women died following a caravan fire in Wellesbourne.

The incident, which happened at Newlands Caravan Park in Loxley Lane, was reported to police at 10.14pm yesterday (Thursday 1 November).

The 48-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained at this time. Police are investigating the incident as an unexplained death.

A 65-year-old man from Wellesbourne has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 400 of 1 November 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.