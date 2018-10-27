Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after incident on M40 near Leamington

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a single vehicle collision on the M40 near Leamington.

The incident occurred at around 2.05pm today (Saturday October 27) on the junction 15 slip road on the northbound side.

A 20-year-old man from London, who police believe was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He suffered minor injuries.

Two children and a woman also travelling in the silver Peugeot 206 suffered minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Dave Andrews said: "At this time we are treating the collision as a deliberate act. We're keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or an altercation between a man and a woman after they exited the car.

"I'd also ask anyone who has dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it to save it and make contact with police."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 188 of 27 October 2018.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.