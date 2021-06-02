Leamington police operation sees multiple vehicles stopped for several offences - including anti-social driving

A police operation in Leamington saw multiple vehicles stopped for several offences - including anti-social driving.

The operation took place as part of Global Road Safety Week from May 17 to May 23 to help improve road safety across the county for all road users

During the campaign, frontline officers including OPU, Patrol, SNT, police volunteers and partners delivered a range of road safety activities centred around education and enforcement.

A car removed in Leamington during road safety week. Photo supplied

One operation took place in Leamington on May 22 officers and staff from Warwickshire’s Special Constabulary, Leamington SNT and A shift Leamington stopped 14 vehicles for a range of offences including no insurance, using a mobile phone whilst driving, speeding, no brake lights, illegal tyres and number plate offences.

The operation also helped address anti-social driving around Leamington town that had been reported by local residents.

Sergeant Shaun Bridle said: “The vast majority of the offences detected were due to choices made by the driver and we are asking these drivers to please consider others by choosing to do the right thing to help make Warwickshire’s roads safer for everyone.

"I’m pleased to say that the majority of Warwickshire’s road users are legal and lawful.

One of the cars removed from Leamington during the safety week. Photo supplied

"This was a great effort by officers, staff and volunteers and more road safety operations are planned over the coming months.”

Other road safety activities during the week included:

- Nine dedicated speed checks using handheld devices with 74 motorists being dealt with for speed offences. One vehicle was also discovered to be on false plates and a Notice of Intended Prosecution was sent to the registered keeper of a motorcycle that failed to stop

- As a result of one of the speed checks, engagement with one speeding driver identified that he was visiting the area to visit a friend, checks on this friend confirmed he was wanted for rape and officers attended his location and arrested him.

One of the many speed checks that took place during the road safety week. Photo supplied

- During the week, mobile camera vans were also used at 14 sites around the county where speed has been identified as an issue and a total of 330 speeding offences were recorded by our enforcement officers

- Community SpeedWatch volunteers also took part in the campaign recording 60 speeding drivers with the highest speed of 47mph in a 30mph zone

- Seven drivers were dealt with for using a mobile phone whilst driving

- Seven vehicles were seized for No insurance and the drivers prosecuted

- One disqualified driver was also dealt with

- Four drivers were arrested for drink driving

- One driver was arrested for drug driving

- SNT teams also visited schools in partnership with Warwickshire road safety education team as part of the re-launch of ‘cars and kids don’t mix’ campaign to help make the roads around schools safer and less congested by providing road safety advice to pupils, and also educating parents regarding safe parking near the school.

- Two vehicles were found to be overweight and stopped from continuing their journey until their weight was reduced to the legal limit and the drivers prosecuted.

- Four Abnormal Loads were checked, with two drivers prohibited from continuing on their journey until their load and movement orders were in order.

- One vehicle was seized for having No Road Tax