Leamington man arrested in connection with a large cannabis factory found in town

A Leamington man has been arrested in connection with a large cannabis factory found in town.

Police have uncovered many cannabis farms across the town in recent months but said this arrest is in connection with an operation they carried out in September last year.

Officers confirmed that a 38-year-old man from Leamington was arrested yesterday on suspicion of producing cannabis.

In a separate incident, police seized cannabis from a man following a report of an altercation in Mason Avenue, Leamington on Friday night.

The 25-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and possession of cannabis. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

These two arrests are part of 15 drug-related arrests made by Warwickshire Police since Friday (June 11).

They include three suspected drug dealers from Rugby. The three men, aged 26, 26 and 34, were arrested after plain clothed officers from Rugby Proactive CID spotted a suspect drug deal in Grosvenor Road, Rugby on Monday (June 14) afternoon.