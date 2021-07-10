Jailing of Leamington man will be 'a major disruption to the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Warwickshire', say police

A Leamington man has been jailed for Class A drug offences.

Ben Weavill, aged 41, of Stonehouse Close, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday (July 8) to a total of four years in jail for four counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and he was ordered to forfeit £660 in cash.

The court heard that on the morning of May 18, patrol officers in two unmarked vehicles witnessed a suspected drug deal between Weavill and an unknown man.

Ben Weavill was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday (July 8) to a total of four years in jail for four counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and he was ordered to forfeit £660 in cash.

The incident took place as Weavill cycled along the Rugby Road in Cubbington and stopped to make an exchange with the man before continuing on his way towards Leamington.

Officers followed and attempted to make a stop and search in Gresham Avenue. Weavill abandoned his bicycle and ran away from the officers who gave chase.

An officer saw Weavill throw two items into a nearby bush. The items were recovered later and found to be a wrap of Class A drugs and a mobile phone.

Weaville was detained a short distance away where a search uncovered 35 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine as well as cash and another mobile phone. He was arrested and interviewed under caution at Leamington Justice Centre, later released while investigations continued.

The next day (May 19) a warrant was executed at an address in New Brook Street, Leamington, and 43 wraps of Class A drugs were seized along with associated paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Weavill was in the property at the time and was rearrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was remanded in police custody until his court appearance this week.

Detective Constable Tim O’Mahoney said “We welcome the Courts prison sentence. Weavill will be off our streets for the foreseeable future and unable to continue his greedy and immoral trade that causes so much harm in our community.

"This will be a major disruption to the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Warwickshire and a reminder to others who operate in the illegal drugs trade that they will be found and bought to justice.”