Fifteen police officers allegedly assaulted in Warwickshire since the beginning of June

Fifteen police offices have allegedly been assaulted in Warwickshire since the beginning of June.

Warwickshire Police have provided the below information about the incidents.

A 21-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested after officers responded to a report of an altercation between a man and a woman at Stratford Railway Station on the evening of June 1.

It is alleged an officer was kicked as he attempted to detain the suspect. The woman was later charged with assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress. She will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.

Four officers were allegedly assaulted after they responded to a report of antisocial behaviour in Jubilee Way in Bishop’s Tachbrook in the early hours of June 3.

A 19-year-old woman from Leamington was arrested and later charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress. She will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on June 22.

An officer was allegedly assaulted after he responded to a report of a man being drunk and disorderly in Baker Avenue in Stratford in the early hours of June 4.

A 29-year-old man from Stratford was arrested and later charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting an emergency worker. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on June 15.

A volunteer special constable was allegedly spat at as he tried to detain a drunken male on the A3400 in Wootton Wawen on June 4.

A 48-year-old man from Wootton Wawen was arrested and later charged with being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

An officer was allegedly punched as he attempted to arrest a man following a report of an altercation at a property in Morgan Row in Rugby on June 5.

A 48-year-old man from Rugby was arrested and later charged with assaulting a police officer. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 25 June 2021.

A man allegedly spat at and attempted to bite a police officer as he attempted to arrested him on suspicion of drink driving after a car was stopped in Valley Road in Leamington on the afternoon of June 6.

A 28-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and assaulting an emergency worker. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

An officer was allegedly kicked as he attempted to detain a drunken man in Hanson Avenue in Shipston on the evening of June 6.

A 42-year-old man from Shipston was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Four officers were allegedly assaulted as they attempted to detain a man in connection with an altercation in Clement Street in Leamington in the early hours of Monday morning (June 7).

A 47-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested and later charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, racially aggravated harassment, common assault, criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress.

He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday 9 June).

A police officers was allegedly spat at after arresting a 40-year-old man from Rugby on suspicion of breaching a court order yesterday afternoon.