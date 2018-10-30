Driver banned - but didn’t know

A BOSTON driver told magistrates that before he was stopped by police, he did not know he had been banned from driving a few days before.

Tomas Butkevicius, 27, of Toot Lane, Fishtoft admitted driving whilst disqualified in Woodthorpe Avenue when he was stopped by police because the Vauxhall Vectra he was driving did not have a test certificate.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Butkevicius had been banned until March next year under the totting up procedure, after racking up 12 points on his licence, and a letter notifying him had been posted out on September 22.

Mitigating, Suleman Baig said Butkevicius had moved address and had told the DVLA, who had amended the registered address for his car, but the notification of his disqualification had been sent to his old address. “It was a shock to him because he was not present in court at the hearing when he was disqualified.”

Butkevicius was fined £240 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges. He had six points put on his licence but was not given an extension to his driving ban.