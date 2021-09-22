Concern for missing man who has connections to Kenilworth and Warwick - have you seen him?
Concern is growing for the welfare of a man who has been missing since the early hours of this morning (Wednesday September 22).
43-year-old Dean Barley from Bedworth is described as white, around 6ft tall, of stocky build with short wavy brown hair and is thought to have been wearing a blue or black zip up jacket, black joggers and grey trainers at the time of his disappearance.
Police say he has links to Kenilworth and Warwick.
Officers are asking anyone who knows where he might be or has seen him recently to call 101.