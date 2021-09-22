Concern for missing man who has connections to Kenilworth and Warwick - have you seen him?

Dean Barley. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Concern is growing for the welfare of a man who has been missing since the early hours of this morning (Wednesday September 22).

43-year-old Dean Barley from Bedworth is described as white, around 6ft tall, of stocky build with short wavy brown hair and is thought to have been wearing a blue or black zip up jacket, black joggers and grey trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Police say he has links to Kenilworth and Warwick.