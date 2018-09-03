CCTV images released after assault in Leamington nightclub

Officers from Warwickshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Clink nightclub in Leamington last week.

Shortly after midnight on Monday 27 August, a man in his thirties was on the dancefloor with a group of friends when an altercation took place with another man.

CCTV image of the man police would like to speak to following an assault in Clink nightclub in Leamington

The victim was then assaulted with an item believed to be glass, causing a serious wound to his chin and neck.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as it's believed he may have information which could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 11 of 27 August 2018.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.