Burglars in the Warwick district have been taking advantage of open windows in the hot weather.

There have been a number of these incidents across the county this weekend.

This included three burglaries and an attempted burglary in Kenilworth, between 10pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday morning. In all instances entry was made via an open window.

Detective Inspector Alan Townsend from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID said. “Open windows can make your house an easy target for thieves who are operating again as rules relax following COVID lockdowns.

"If heat prevents you from closing and locking windows there are still some simple steps you can take to reduce risk.

"This includes removing any bins or garden furniture that could be used to reach windows and making sure that any valuable items are left well away from open or partially closed windows to avoid them being ‘fished’ out by thieves.

"You may also consider investing in security accredited window opening restrictors that allow ventilation but can’t be picked or unlocked from the outside.”