Appeal to find owners of sat navs stolen in Leamington

Police in Leamington are attempting to find the owners of two sat navs they believe were stolen from the area around Knightcote Drive and Warwick New Road.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of theft after reports were made about a man trying car doors in the area.

Police in Leamington want to trace the owner of this sat nav which they believe was stolen.

Two black TomTom sat navs were seized from the man and police believe these were stolen.

PC Chris Hymus said: "We're keen to find the owners of these devices so we can return them. The owners may also have information that may help us with our enquiries.

"We'd also like to speak to anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area on the morning of 10 February."

Anyone who recognises the sat navs or has any information that may help officers with their investigations should call 101 and quote incident 18 of 10 February 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The arrested man has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.