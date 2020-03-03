Cricketer Ian Bell among guests at launch party for refurbished Hatton pub

VIP guests were among the first to experience the Hatton Arms’ new look and menu at a launch party in Warwick on Saturday.

The event, hosted by owners Johnnie and Arabella Arkwright, included a showcase of food and drinks from the new spring menu plus entertainment from BBC Coventry and Warwickshire presenter Kirsty Leahy who did a DJ set.

International and County cricketer, Ian Bell, with his wife Chantal, centre, and friend. Photo by David Fawbert Photography.

More than 100 special guests included former England international cricketer Ian Bell MBE, who lives in Dorridge, and Warwick mayor Cllr Neale Murphy, alongside business owners and competition winners.

General manager Stephanie Ward hailed the evening a huge success. She said: “Everyone had a great time. We received lots of positive feedback on the night about the refurbishment and as a team we are looking forward to this new chapter for the Hatton Arms.”

The pub, which features views of Hatton Locks, reopened last week after closing on January 20 for refurbishment.

New extended dining times are Monday to Thursday noon to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 9.30pm and Sunday noon to 8pm. And bar hours are now extended until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Hatton Arms. Photo by David Fawbert Photography.

The former 18th century coaching inn is part of the 900-acre Hatton Estate owned by the Arkwright family.

Kirsty Leahy BBC CWR Radio presenter. Photo by David Fawbert Photography.

Councillor Neale Murphy, Mayor of Warwick, with his wife Sarah. Photo by David Fawbert Photography.