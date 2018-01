Firefighters from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to two 999 calls concerning a fire in Leamington yesterday (Saturday) evening.

Two crews from the town attended the incident in which a pile of rubbish against a property was on fire in Clemens Street at about 8.20pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire caused charring to a garage door.

The crews had returned to Leamington Station by 9pm.