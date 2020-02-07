Coventry and Warwickshire businesses urged to attend Commonwealth event

Companies in Coventry and Warwickshire are being urged to find out how they can strike gold with Commonwealth countries at an event in February.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce is supporting and exhibiting at an expo which has been organised by the Greater Birmingham Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce on February 13 at Conference Aston.

The event will feature more than 30 high commissions, businesses and international trade organisations from a variety of Commonwealth countries and will also include three seminars, focusing on Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opportunities, an international trade masterclass and a sector-focused seminar.

Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are urging companies in Coventry and Warwickshire to register for this event and to find out more about some of the opportunities on offer with our fellow Commonwealth countries.

To book your place or find out more, visit https://www.greaterbirminghamchambers.com/networking-events/events-calendar/listing/commonwealth-expo/

“It is great to have so many people representing different countries and businesses all in one place and is a fantastic opportunity to network with and hear from some extremely influential business and civic leaders.

“Of course, the fact the Commonwealth Games is coming to our region in 2022 is a superb showcase for our area and it’s important that we make the most of that and this event will cover that.

“But, long term, it’s vital that all of us broaden our horizons when it comes to doing business around the world and our Commonwealth partners are an excellent starting point for that.

“The Chambers in this region, through the British Chambers of Commerce’s Global Business Network, recognise the importance of cementing existing international relationships and the need to forge new ones around the world on behalf of our members.

“So we are very much looking forward to being part of this event and we’d strongly urge businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire to make the most of this opportunity.”