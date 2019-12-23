Courtyard site a hit for Carols at Warwick Castle

Thousands of people gathered at the courtyard at Warwick Castle at the weekend for the annual Carols at the Castle event.

For many years now the event has been held in the East Front of the Castle, but with the ice rink now in that location, for the first time in decades the Carols will return to where it started in the Castle courtyard.

Carols at Warwick Castle. Photo by Lydia Meteyard

On Saturday evening 3,000 people sang along to carols led by the choirs of St Mary’s and danced around to Christmas tunes from Royal Spa Brass.

Guest presenter Annie Othen, told Christmas stories and encouraged the crowd in singing competitions culminating in ‘The twelve days of Christmas’ with appropriate actions for each day.

Refreshments for the event included mulled wine and hot food.

The concert raises a five figure sum for local charities and good causes every year.

Carols at the Castle. Photo by Lydia Meteyard

The money is distributed to support local good causes by Warwick Lions, Merlin’s Magic Wand, Rotary Club of Warwick, Royal Spa Brass and the Friends of St Mary’s Choir.

Warwick Castle provides the facilities and sponsors dig deep to contribute to maximise the money raised for the charities.

Warwick Independent Schools were again lead sponsors this year with projections on the Castle walls, additional supporting sponsors comprised The University of Warwick, Leamington Mazda, Warwick Printing, Warwick Castle and marketing and PR company LMMC.