Couple’s message thanking the good folk of Warwick

A couple from Warwick are issuing a thank you message to those who helped them when they were knocked down by a car.

Joyce and Richard Sharp, who are both in their 80s, were out for a walk last Friday (November 17).

They were walking along Banbury Road heading toward the town centre and were approaching the entrance to St Nicholas Park car park.

Mr Sharp, who has lived in Warwick for more than 30 years, said: “We were out on a walk. We had walked across the park and we were walking towards Warwick to go into town for a cup of tea and the traffic was running quite freely along Banbury Road.

“There was a car waiting to get out of the entrance to the swimming pool area and car park. He was waiting to turn away from Warwick.

“Drivers have a job getting into traffic at that junction.

“He was looking towards Warwick for a gap and when he went to go and moved forward the car hit my leg and took a lump out of my calf. I went down and ended up taking my wife down as I fell.

“Thankfully my wife wasn’t injured.

“The driver was really apologetic to my wife and he backed his car away from the entrance so he wasn’t blocking it.”

After the incident the couple were surrounded by people offering to help them.

Mr Sharp said: “There were so many people who were offering to help and I didn’t know who they were.

“One young man produced a blanket from his car and left without giving his details.

“A lady who said she had recently been in a first aid class supported my back for 20 minutes. Then two police officers came along and one gave me his jacket to keep me warm.

“Several other motorists also stopped and asked if they could help.

“The two police officers ended up taking me to Warwick Hospital, where they gave me very good treatment and I was seen too quickly.

“I had injuries to my leg and ankle but I had no broken bones.”

Mr Sharp now wants to thank the people who kindly helped him

He said: “I don’t know the names of the people who helped me, they were anonymous to me but I really want to thank them and the people who pulled up and stopped and asked if we needed help.

“The people of Warwick are full of good will.”